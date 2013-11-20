版本:
BRIEF-Fab Universal denies recent allegations raised by short-sellers

Nov 20 FAB Universal Corp : * Repeated denial of recent allegations raised by short-sellers, reaffirmed

commitment to providing shareholders accurate information * Board is working to gather all relevant information necessary to respond to

these "misleading and inaccurate reports" * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
