UPDATE 1-Aerospace firm FACC sets IPO share price at 9.50 euros

VIENNA, June 24 Shares in Chinese-owned aviation
parts supplier FACC's initial public offering were priced at
9.50 euros each, meaning the company could raise up to 213
million euros ($290 million) in Austria's biggest stock market
listing in more than three years.
The price was in the middle of an indicated range of 8-11
euros and values FACC, owned by Aviation Industry Corp of China
, at 435 million euros.
The offering consists of a capital increase of 150 million
euros, a secondary tranche of 44 million euros being sold by
shareholder FACC International Company Limited and a greenshoe
of 19 million euros.
"At the offer price, the IPO was well oversubscribed on the
full deal size including the greenshoe," FACC said on Tuesday.
The free float will be 45 percent after the offering, or 49
percent if the greenshoe option for extra shares is exercised in
full.
It is the largest IPO in Vienna since aluminium maker AMAG
AG raised 420 million euros in 2011 and is a shot in the arm for
the Vienna stock exchange, which saw trading volume dwindle and
IPOs dry up during the financial crisis.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Erste Group
are running the IPO, while UBS is
co-bookrunner.
FACC generated sales of 547 million euros and core profit
(EBITDA) of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year that
ended in February. It aims for sales of 1 billion euros by 2020.
Money from the deal will help FACC finance growth at a time
of booming aircraft orders, develop more capacity, drive
innovation and expand its global procurement.
