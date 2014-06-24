UPDATE 1-Aerospace firm FACC sets IPO share price at 9.50 euros

(Adds detail, comment from company)

VIENNA, June 24 Shares in Chinese-owned aviation parts supplier FACC's initial public offering were priced at 9.50 euros each, meaning the company could raise up to 213 million euros ($290 million) in Austria's biggest stock market listing in more than three years.

The price was in the middle of an indicated range of 8-11 euros and values FACC, owned by Aviation Industry Corp of China , at 435 million euros.

The offering consists of a capital increase of 150 million euros, a secondary tranche of 44 million euros being sold by shareholder FACC International Company Limited and a greenshoe of 19 million euros.

"At the offer price, the IPO was well oversubscribed on the full deal size including the greenshoe," FACC said on Tuesday.

The free float will be 45 percent after the offering, or 49 percent if the greenshoe option for extra shares is exercised in full.

It is the largest IPO in Vienna since aluminium maker AMAG AG raised 420 million euros in 2011 and is a shot in the arm for the Vienna stock exchange, which saw trading volume dwindle and IPOs dry up during the financial crisis.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Erste Group are running the IPO, while UBS is co-bookrunner.

FACC generated sales of 547 million euros and core profit (EBITDA) of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in February. It aims for sales of 1 billion euros by 2020.

FACC generated sales of 547 million euros and core profit (EBITDA) of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in February. It aims for sales of 1 billion euros by 2020.

Money from the deal will help FACC finance growth at a time of booming aircraft orders, develop more capacity, drive innovation and expand its global procurement. ($1 = 0.7357 Euros)