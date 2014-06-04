UPDATE 2-Austria's FACC launches IPO worth up to 235 mln euros

* Share sale to raise up to 235 mln euros

By Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, June 4 Chinese-owned aviation parts supplier FACC aims to raise up to 235 million euros ($320 million) in Austria's biggest stock market listing in more than three years.

The deal is the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Vienna since aluminium maker AMAG AG raised 420 million in 2011 and is a shot in the arm for stock exchange, which saw trading volumes dwindle and IPOs dry up during the financial crisis.

Global IPOs almost doubled in value in the first quarter of 2014, Thomson Reuters data show, with Europe leading the way thanks to a nascent economic recovery that lifted investors' confidence and stock markets.

FACC, owned by Aviation Industry Corp of China, set a price range of 8 to 11 euros for the up to a combined 21.7 million shares on offer from existing stock and a 150 million euro capital increase. It has a greenshoe overallotment option for 2.2 million shares.

The offer includes a private placement to institutional investors plus an offer to Austrian investors that is set to run until June 23. A bookbuilding process will set the final price, with a Vienna Stock Exchange listing planned for June 25.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Erste Group are running the IPO, while UBS is co-bookrunner for the deal.

FACC generated sales of 547 million euros and EBITDA of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in February. It aims to boost sales to 1 billion euros by 2020.

Chief Executive Walter Stephan told Reuters last month that the group, a leading supplier of fibre-reinforced composite components, targeted a 10 percent operating margin within three years and sought bolt-on acquisitions.

"We constantly keep acquisitions on the radar," he told a news conference on Wednesday, citing prospects for purchases in a fragmented market full of mid-sized companies.

The company plans to give shareholders dividends worth 20 to 30 percent of net profit, which it said may rise this year.

AVIC - which bought FACC in 2009 and is keen to have it stay an independent Austrian company serving as its bridgehead to Western customers - will keep a majority for now but could cut its stake to 30-35 percent in the medium term, Stephan said.

Money from the deal will help FACC finance growth at a time of booming aircraft orders, develop more capacity, drive innovation and expand its global procurement.

FACC's products range from structural components for aircraft fuselage and wings to engine components to complete passenger cabins for commercial aircraft, business jets and helicopters.

It supplies manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing , Bombardier, Embraer, Sukhoi and COMAC as well as engine manufacturers and sub-suppliers of manufacturers. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Additional reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Erica Billingham)