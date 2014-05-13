Austria's FACC plans IPO this year

VIENNA May 13 Austrian aviation components group FACC, owned by Aviation Industry Corp of China, plans to go public this year with a listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, it said on Tuesday.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley will be joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the transaction, which envisions selling existing shares plus new stock from a 150 million euro capital increase, it said in a statement.

Erste Group and UBS are co-bookrunners for the deal by FACC, which generated sales of 547 million euros ($752.4 million) and EBITDA of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year.

($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)