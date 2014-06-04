CORRECTED-Austria's FACC values share sale up to 235 mln eur

(Corrects lead to make clear deal includes capital increase)

VIENNA, June 4 Austrian aviation parts supplier FACC on Wednesday set a price range of 8 to 11 euros per share for its intial public offer, valuing the deal at up to 235 million euros ($320 million), including a 150 million euro capital increase.

FACC, owned by Aviation Industry Corp of China, said the upper end of the range included an overallotment option of 17 to 21 million euros.

The offer period is set to run until June 23, with a Vienna Stock Exchange listing planned for June 25.

J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are running the IPO, while Erste Group and UBS are co-bookrunners for the deal by FACC, which generated sales of 547 million euros and EBITDA of 60 million euros in its 2013/14 fiscal year that ended in February. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Goodman)