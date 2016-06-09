版本:
Facebook adds 360-degree photos to newsfeed

June 9 Facebook Inc on Thursday launched a feature that allows users to upload photos with 360-degree views.

Apart from photos taken from 360-degree cameras, panoramic photos taken on a mobile phone can be converted to a 360-degree view on the newsfeed, the company said on Thursday.

The photos can also be seen in virtual reality compatible devices, Facebook said.

Facebook rolled out a similar service for video last September. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

