Facebook to buy India-based app monitoring tool maker

Jan 8 Facebook Inc is buying India-based
Little Eye Labs, a startup that builds performance analysis and
monitoring tools for mobile Android apps, in a move that marks
the social networking giant's first deal in the country.
Facebook has been working to boost its mobile technology as
it focuses on growing revenue from its mobile advertising
business.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but media reports
suggest the price was less than $15 million. The deal could
likely boost interest in India's startups.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Bangalore-based Little Eye Labs' team will move to
Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the company
said in a statement on its website. ()
"We released our official version of Little Eye for Android
in early April of this year, and since then we have had many
Android developers and testers using Little Eye Labs to measure,
analyze, and optimize their app's performance," the company
said.
The one-year old company is backed by GSF and VenturEast
Tenet Fund.