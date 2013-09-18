Facebook apologizes, bans advertiser who used photo of dead teenager

| TORONTO, Sept 18
TORONTO, Sept 18 Facebook Inc said on
Wednesday it has banned an advertiser that used photographs of a
deceased Canadian bullying victim in an ad for an online dating
website.
A Facebook user noticed the ad, which featured a photo of
Rehtaeh Parsons, a 17-year-old Halifax girl who died after a
suicide attempt that followed months of cyber bullying and an
alleged sexual assault.
The user posted screen grabs of the ad to Twitter, provoking
immediate outrage and a quick response from Facebook.
"This is an extremely unfortunate example of an
advertiser scraping an image from the Internet and using it
in their ad campaign," a spokeswoman for Facebook said in an
email.
She said the ad was removed as soon as it came to their
attention, and the advertiser's account was permanently deleted.
"This is a gross violation of our ad policies," the
spokeswoman said. "We apologize for any harm this has caused."
The ad was for the online dating site ionechat.com, which
placed the photo of Parsons next to text that read "Meet
Canadian girls and women for friendship, dating or
relationships. Signup now!"
Parsons' father, Glen Canning, condemned the ad.
"I am completely bewildered and disgusted by this. This is
my daughter, Rehtaeh. They have her in an ad for meeting
singles. I don't even know what to say," Canning wrote in his
blog. ()
The website for ionechat was not available on Wednesday.
The Parsons case has been widely followed in Canada and
abroad. People magazine put her photo on its cover to illustrate
a story on the consequences of online harassment among
teenagers.