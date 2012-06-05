Facebook refines mobile ad offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 Facebook Inc is
letting marketers place ads specifically in mobile versions of
its social network service, addressing a key concern about
broadening its appeal as smartphones and mobile devices become
more popular.
The company, whose revenue growth has slowed in recent
months, is also letting advertisers direct ads into users' news
feeds as of Tuesday.
"We want to make it easier for advertisers to get the
distribution they want," said Facebook spokeswoman Annie Ta.
Previously advertisers could buy a broad category of
"sponsored stories" advertisements that would run on the
website, but Facebook controlled whether the ads appeared on
mobile devices or in users news feeds.