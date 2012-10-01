Facebook's new pitch to brand advertisers: forget about clicks

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 Facebook Inc, stung
by doubts that advertising on the social network delivers enough
bang for the buck, is preparing to unveil data to counter its
critics and show that "clicks," the current metric of choice,
tell only half the story.
The world's No. 1 social network, embarrassed just days
before its IPO when General Motors declared it was
pulling the plug on all paid advertising on its network, will
argue that big-brand marketers should abandon the industry's
obsession with numbers of clicks and focus on more effective
advertising techniques.
Fewer than 1 percent of in-store sales tied to brand
advertising campaigns on Facebook come from people who clicked
on an ad, according to a new study that Facebook has conducted
through a partnership with Datalogix, a data mining firm that
tracks real world retail sales.
"We ended up in this world where the click is king," said
Brad Smallwood, Facebook's head of measurement and insights, who
will present some of Facebook's findings at one of the
advertising industry's biggest conferences in New York on
Monday.
While designing online ads to garner clicks makes sense for
certain type of companies - such as e-commerce firms trying to
ring-up immediate online sales - clicks are not relevant to
brand marketers, Smallwood said.
Through its partnership with Datalogix, Facebook says it can
now give brand marketers data on the actual in-store sales that
their ad campaigns on Facebook have generated - a more useful
piece of feedback than total clicks. Datalogix tracks the
relationship between ads on Facebook and real-world spending by
compiling consumer purchasing information from retail stores and
matching it with data about Facebook ad impressions.
Facebook's push to provide marketers with more feedback
comes as the company's revenue growth slows and the
effectiveness of its ads remains a hotly debated topic.
Facebook, whose stock by the end of the third quarter was down
43 percent since its May initial public offering, has unveiled a
variety of new advertising capabilities in recent months,
including its first ads designed to be viewed on smartpthones.
"Advertisers have been increasingly vocal about concerns
regarding effectiveness of Facebook," said Pivotal Research
Group analyst Brian Wieser.
Clicks became a metric of choice in part because they had
become directly tied to Google Inc's performance. The
world's No. 1 Web search engine offers an effective and
easy-to-measure form of advertising because it lets marketers
reach consumers at the moment they are searching for a
particular product.
If a consumer clicks on the search ad, the job is done.
But Facebook argues that for brand advertisers, fine-tuning
the number of times a particular consumer sees an ad as well as
ensuring that the ad has reached all of its target audience are
far more effective techniques.
According to Smallwood, marketers can increase the return on
investment from their ads by 40 percent by focusing on an ad's
so-called frequency - instead of one Facebook user seeing an ad
100 times and another user seeing the ad only twice, for
example, Facebook says it will soon offer advertisers' insight
on the ideal number of ad impressions for a particular campaign.
"Using the Datalogix tool, we'll able to understand what
that sweetspot is," Smallwood said, adding that Facebook will
then control how often each user sees the ad.
Many large brand advertising campaigns are not even hitting
half of their target audience, according to Smallwood. But ad
campaigns that focus on getting the optimal reach are 88 percent
more effective at improving their return on investment, Facebook
says its studies have shown.
Getting online advertisers to break their long-running focus
on clicks will not be easy, but Facebook says the techniques it
is advocating are standard in the television advertising world.
As Facebook strives to convince marketers to think
differently, the company also has to assuage privacy concerns.
Facebook's partnership with Datalogix has raised complaints
from some privacy advocates, who say the social networking
company could be violating the terms of a privacy settlement
with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission by not obtaining the
express consent from users to share their personal information.
Smallwood said that the only information given to Datalogix
is that people were exposed to certain marketing messages,
adding that Facebook is not receiving any personal consumer
information from Datalogix.