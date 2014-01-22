Facebook tests ad network business on other companies' mobile apps

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Facebook Inc said
on Wednesday that it is displaying ads from a small group of
marketers on other companies' smartphone apps, the latest sign
that the world's No. 1 online social network is closer to
launching an ad network business.
Facebook said that the test is currently limited to a "few"
advertisers and mobile app publishers.
"Our aim is to demonstrate even greater reach with the same
power of Facebook targeting for advertisers both on and off
Facebook," the company said in a post on its official business
blog.
Facebook generates the bulk of its revenue from ads that
appear on its own pages and in the Facebook mobile app. It has
experimented with offering ads beyond the confines of its own
social networking website in the past, including an effort last
year in which it partnered with other ad networks and a previous
experiment with social game company Zynga Inc.
Ad networks, which distribute online ads across a
constellation of independent websites and apps, typically share
a portion of the ad revenue with their partners.
Selling ads that appear in mobile apps could provide
Facebook with a new source of revenue by expanding the amount of
ads it sells. In the current test, Facebook said it will
effectively operate its own ad network.
Analysts expect Facebook, which has roughly 1.2 billion
users, to report revenue of $2.34 billion for its fourth quarter
next week.
Facebook declined to comment on the financial aspects,
including any revenue sharing arrangements, of its mobile ad
network test.