Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit

Nikkei rises as strong-yen trend pauses; SoftBank surges
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
The audit by media regulator Media Rating Council (MRC) will likely provide more clarity to advertisers. (bit.ly/2lyER01)
Facebook said in September that a metric for average user time on videos was artificially inflated as it only counted videos viewed for over three seconds.
The company will provide data including exact time in milliseconds that an ad was displayed on Facebook and its photo-sharing app Instagram to the regulator.
Facebook also said that there would be additional options for buying video ads later this year. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.
* Says initial public offering of 6.25 million shares priced at $12.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LendingTree announces pricing of $265 million of convertible senior notes due 2022