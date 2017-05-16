Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug

May 16 Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it
would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly
attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the
advertisers' websites.
When users tried to expand and watch the video carousel on
the mobile web browser, the bug inadvertently directed the click
to the advertiser's website, leading to incorrect billing, the
company said in a blogpost on Tuesday. bit.ly/2rmYPg0.
A video carousel ad format shows images and links within a
single ad unit and also has a button that directs users to
websites.
The company said it had fixed the bug, which was not found
on the desktop version or the mobile app.
The impact from a billing perspective was 0.04 percent of ad
impressions, Facebook said.
Facebook in September apologized for an error in the way it
measured a key metric of video viewership that significantly
amplified users' viewing times on its platform.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)