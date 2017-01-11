CORRECTED-Instagram adds advertising to Instagram Stories

(Corrects Noah Mallin's title in paragraph 3)
By Tim Baysinger
Jan 11 Facebook Inc's Instagram is
bringing more than 30 advertisers into one of its
fastest-growing features, Instagram Stories, in a bid to boost
advertising revenue, the company said on Wednesday.
The social media company will become a more important player
in maintaining Facebook's growth in advertising revenue in 2017.
During the last two earnings calls, Facebook executives said
they may soon reach a limit on the amount of ads they can place
in front of users, which had been one of the key factors driving
ad revenue growth.
Media buyers are optimistic about Instagram's ability to
maintain Facebook's place, second only to Alphabet Inc's
Google, in the digital ad marketplace. "Instagram
could end up being as strong a revenue component for Facebook as
YouTube has been for Google," said Noah Mallin, head of social
for ad agency MEC Wavemaker.
In Instagram Stories, users and businesses can post a string
of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. It launched
in August and now has 150 million daily active users, according
to Jim Squires, director of market operations for Instagram.
The new ad product will show full-screen ads intermittently
as users swipe through photos and videos on Instagram Stories.
The company is testing it with major advertisers including
General Motors Co, Nike Inc and Airbnb, which is
using it to promote its product Trips on Airbnb.
Time Warner Inc's Turner Sports will test ads for
cable network TNT's airing of next month's National Basketball
Association All-Star Game in New Orleans.
Companies normally test new advertising products with a
select group of advertisers to work out any kinks before a wide
roll out.
According to eMarketer, 74 percent of U.S. companies plan to
use Instagram this year, up from 53 percent who used it for
marketing in 2016. This level of use would allow Instagram to
surpass Twitter.
"It's definitely gained importance," said Ian Schafer,
founder and chairman of ad agency Deep Focus, who said he plans
to spend more money with Instagram.
The past few months have seen Facebook admit to a variety of
errors in how it has measured performance for brands that
advertise on the platform. Buyers do not expect that to hurt
Instagram's efforts.
"They just have such a monopoly when it comes to attention
that it's difficult not to have to go that route," said Victor
Piñeiro, senior vice president social media for digital agency
Big Spaceship.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by David Gregorio)