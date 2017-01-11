UPDATE 1-Instagram adds advertising to Instagram Stories

(Adds expected ad revenue for Instagram in 2017 in paragraph 3)
By Tim Baysinger
Jan 11 Facebook Inc's Instagram is
bringing more than 30 advertisers into one of its
fastest-growing features, Instagram Stories, in a bid to boost
advertising revenue, the company said on Wednesday.
The social media company will become a more important player
in maintaining Facebook's growth in advertising revenue in 2017.
During the last two earnings calls, Facebook executives said
they may soon reach a limit on the amount of ads they can place
before users, one of the factors that had driven ad revenue
growth.
Instagram is expected to generate $3.64 billion in worldwide
ad revenue this year, nearly double that of 2016, according to
eMarketer. That would represent 12.3 percent of Facebook's
global ad business, up from 8.4 percent in 2016. In the United
States, eMarketer said it expects Instagram to account for more
than 20 percent of Facebook's ad revenue.
eMarketer also found that 74 percent of U.S. companies plan
to use Instagram this year, up from 53 percent in 2016. This
level of use would allow Instagram to surpass Twitter.
Media buyers are optimistic about Instagram's ability to
maintain Facebook's place, second only to Alphabet Inc's
Google, in the digital ad marketplace. "Instagram
could end up being as strong a revenue component for Facebook as
YouTube has been for Google," said Noah Mallin, head of social
for ad agency MEC Wavemaker.
In Instagram Stories, users and businesses can post a string
of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. It launched
in August and now has 150 million daily active users, according
to Jim Squires, director of market operations for Instagram.
The new ad product will show full-screen ads intermittently
as users swipe through photos and videos on Instagram Stories.
The company is testing it with major advertisers including
General Motors Co, Nike Inc and Airbnb, which is
using it to promote its product Trips on Airbnb.
Time Warner Inc's Turner Sports will test ads for
cable network TNT's airing of the National Basketball
Association's All-Star Game in New Orleans next month.
Companies normally test new advertising products with a
select group of advertisers before a wider roll out.
"It's definitely gained importance," said Ian Schafer,
founder and chairman of ad agency Deep Focus, who said he plans
to spend more money with Instagram.
The past few months have seen Facebook admit to a variety of
errors in how it has measured performance for brands that
advertise on the platform. Buyers do not expect that to hurt
Instagram's efforts.
"They just have such a monopoly when it comes to attention
that it's difficult not to have to go that route," said Victor
Piñeiro, senior vice president social media for digital agency
Big Spaceship.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by David Gregorio)