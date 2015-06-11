版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 12日 星期五 02:39 BJT

Facebook shareholders shoot down "one share, one vote" proposal

June 11 Facebook Inc's shareholders rejected a proposal to give its stockholders one vote per share, according to preliminary results from its annual meeting.

Facebook's eight directors, including Netflix Inc Chief Executive Reed Hastings and Facebook's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, were re-elected. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

