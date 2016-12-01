Facebook developing artificial intelligence to flag offensive live videos

| MENLO PARK, Calif.
MENLO PARK, Calif. Dec 1 Facebook Inc is
working on automatically flagging offensive material in live
video streams, building on a growing effort to use artificial
intelligence to monitor content, said Joaquin Candela, the
company's director of applied machine learning.
The social media company has been embroiled in a number of
content moderation controversies this year, from facing
international outcry after removing an iconic Vietnam War photo
due to nudity, to allowing the spread of fake news on its site.
Facebook has historically relied mostly on users to report
offensive posts, which are then checked by Facebook employees
against company "community standards." Decisions on especially
thorny content issues that might require policy changes are made
by top executives at the company.
Candela told reporters that Facebook increasingly was using
artificial intelligence to find offensive material. It is "an
algorithm that detects nudity, violence, or any of the things
that are not according to our policies," he said.
The company already had been working on using automation to
flag extremist video content, as Reuters reported in June.
Now the automated system also is being tested on Facebook
Live, the streaming video service for users to broadcast live
video.
Using artificial intelligence to flag live video is still at
the research stage, and has two challenges, Candela said. "One,
your computer vision algorithm has to be fast, and I think we
can push there, and the other one is you need to prioritize
things in the right way so that a human looks at it, an expert
who understands our policies, and takes it down."
Facebook said it also uses automation to process the tens of
millions of reports it gets each week, to recognize duplicate
reports and route the flagged content to reviewers with the
appropriate subject matter expertise.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg in November said
Facebook would turn to automation as part of a plan to identify
fake news. Ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. election, Facebook users saw
fake news reports erroneously alleging that Pope Francis
endorsed Donald Trump and that a federal agent who had been
investigating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was found
dead.
However, determining whether a particular comment is hateful
or bullying, for example, requires context, the company said.
Yann LeCun, Facebook's director of AI research, declined to
comment on using AI to detect fake news, but said in general
news feed improvements provoked questions of tradeoffs between
filtering and censorship, freedom of expressions and decency and
truthfulness.
"These are questions that go way beyond whether we can
develop AI," said LeCun. "Tradeoffs that I'm not well placed to
determine."
(Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Peter Henderson)