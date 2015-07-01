UPDATE 1-Austrian student's privacy battle against Facebook suffers setback

(Adds comment from court, background)
By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, July 1 An Austrian student's legal
battle against Facebook, accusing it of helping the U.S.
security service collect personal data, suffered a setback after
a Vienna court rejected his case on procedural grounds, both
sides said on Wednesday.
The social media giant hailed the ruling, saying it showed
the class-action lawsuit had been unnecessary and defending its
record on guarding customers' privacy.
But 27-year-old Max Schrems said he would appeal against the
decision and keep going, as the court had not killed off the
case entirely, but referred it on to a higher tribunal.
The law student is claiming 500 euros ($556) in damages for
each of more than 25,000 signatories to his lawsuit - the latest
in a series of European challenges to U.S. technology firms and
their handling of personal data.
Facebook's lawyer presented a long list of procedural
objections to the Vienna court in April, questioning Schrems'
status as a private Facebook consumer and whether the 25,000
plaintiffs were legally allowed to confer their rights on him.
The court rejected the suit on Monday, saying Schrems had
not used Facebook merely as a private consumer but also for
commercial promotions of his publications, a court spokeswoman
said, adding a higher Austrian court might decide differently.
"This finding by the court is really very strange.
Unfortunately it seems like the court wanted to forward this hot
potato to the higher courts," Schrems' lawyer, Wolfram Proksch,
said in a statement.
Schrems accuses Facebook of helping the U.S. National
Security Agency mine customers' personal data. He told Reuters
he only got details of the ruling late on Tuesday.
"This litigation was unnecessary and we're pleased that the
court has roundly rejected these claims," a spokesman for
Facebook said. "We remain happy to work with our regulator, the
Irish Data Protection Commissioner, to address any questions
about our commitment to protecting people's information."
Facebook's European headquarters is in Ireland.
European politicians have grown increasingly concerned about
the domination of the Internet industry by Facebook, Google
and other U.S. companies, and have sought ways to curb
their power.
Schrems also has a case pending at the European Court of
Justice financed by crowdsourcing, which mainly relates to the
so-called Safe Harbor agreement governing data transfers from
Europe to the United States.
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(additional reporting by Erich Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by
Thomas Atkins and Andrew Heavens)