Facebook adding more banks for IPO-sources

| SAN FRANCISCO, March 2
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Facebook Inc
will add more banks in coming weeks to help underwrite the
company's initial public offering, two sources familiar with its
plans said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup are among the banks that will likely be added,
the sources said. The sources did not want to be identified
because they are not authorized to speak publicly.
The addition of new banks coincides with an increase in the
size of Facebook's credit line, which currently stands at $2.5
billion. One source said the credit line may be in the range of
$5 billion, but that this was still in flux.
A spokesman for Facebook declined to comment.
Representatives at Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
declined to comment.