UPDATE 1-Facebook adding banks for IPO-sources

By Alistair Barr and Nadia Damouni
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Facebook Inc
will add banks in coming weeks to help underwrite its initial
public offering, two sources familiar with its plans said on
Friday.
Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup are among the banks that will likely be added,
said the sources, who requested anonymity because they were not
authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Last September, Facebook increased its credit line to $2.5
billion.
One of the sources said that the credit line may be
increased to about $5 billion in the future.
In February 2011, Facebook set up a $1.5 billion credit
agreement with affiliates of Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan
Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital, the leading
underwriters of the company's IPO.
Facebook plans to increase its credit line to help cover a
tax bill related to employee stock awards that will vest soon
after it goes public.
On February 1, Facebook filed regulatory documents for an
IPO.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that Facebook would add
banks to its roster of IPO underwriters.
A spokesman for Facebook declined to comment.
Representatives for Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and Credit Suisse
also declined to comment.