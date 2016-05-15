Facebook's Zuckerberg to meet conservatives on political bias flap

May 15 Facebook Chief Executive Mark
Zuckerberg will meet this week with prominent conservatives in
the media, a spokesman said on Sunday, to address allegations of
political bias at the popular social networking site.
Some 12 "conservative thought leaders" will join the meeting
with Zuckerberg on Wednesday, a Facebook spokesman said. Among
the invitees are media personality Glenn Beck, Fox News
Channel's "The Five" co-host Dana Perino and Zac Moffatt,
co-founder of Targeted Victory, a technology company that aims
to bring transparency to media buying.
Facebook came under fire last week when an unnamed former
employee told technology news website Gizmodo that workers often
omitted conservative political stories from the company's
"trending" list of topics.
Zuckerberg said Facebook has "found no evidence that this
report is true," but would continue to investigate. A U.S.
Senate committee has also opened an inquiry into Facebook's
practices.
Beck, a former Fox News host, took to Facebook early Sunday
to say he is going to the meeting in Menlo Park, California, and
"it would be interesting to look him (Zuckerberg) in the eye as
he explains."
"While they are a private business and I support their right
to run it any way they desire without government interference,"
Beck said, "it would be wonderful if a tool like face book
INDEPENDENTLY CHOSE to hold up Freedom of speech and freedom of
association as a corporate principle."
On Friday, Facebook outlined its "Trending Topics"
guidelines in its media relations section and stated that
reviewers are neither allowed nor advised to discriminate
against sources.
Facebook, now valued at around $350 billion, has become a
bigger source of news for its more than 1 billion daily active
users. Sixty-three percent of users, or 41 percent of all U.S.
adults, say they get news from the site, according to a study
last year by the Pew Research Center and the Knight Foundation.
