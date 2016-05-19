版本:
UPDATE 1-Facebook's Zuckerberg meets U.S. conservatives over bias controversy

(Recasts with comments about meeting)
    By Lisa Richwine and Dustin Volz
    May 18 Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg
heard from more than a dozen U.S. conservative leaders on
Wednesday and said he will work to build trust with users who
believe the social network displays politically biased news
content.
    After a closed-door meeting at the company's Silicon Valley
headquarters, Zuckerberg defended his company's practices but
acknowledged that many conservatives believe Facebook is
politically liberal. 
    "It doesn't make sense for our mission or our business to
suppress political content," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook after
the meeting. 
    "I know many conservatives don't trust that our platform
surfaces content without a political bias," he added. "I wanted
to hear their concerns personally and have an open conversation
about how we can build trust. "
    The editorial practices at the world's largest social
network came under scrutiny after a former Facebook contractor
anonymously accused editors there of deliberately suppressing
conservative news. The allegations were reported by technology
news website Gizmodo, which did not identify the ex-contractor.
 
    Facebook has denied the allegations and said it would
conduct a full investigation.
    A Facebook spokeswoman said the meeting produced "a
constructive discussion" and some attendees called it
productive.
    "I think Facebook is very sincere in wanting to resolve
outstanding issues with conservatives," Brent Bozell, president
of the Media Research Center, said after the meeting.
    Attendees were frank about their concerns, but the tone was
cordial, Bozell said. "Facebook invited that frank talk. People
didn't hold back too much," he said.    
    On her Facebook page, conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp
said the meeting had produced "strong commitments to address
issues, as well as to work together on common goals."  
    Other attendees included former White House press secretary
Dana Perino, media personality Glenn Beck and former Republican
Senator Jim DeMint.
    Zuckerberg said that while Silicon Valley has a reputation
for being liberal, Facebook's 1.6 billion users span every
background and ideology.
    "The reality is, conservatives and Republicans have always
been an important part of Facebook," Zuckerberg wrote.
    Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has more
Facebook fans than any other presidential candidate, he said.
Fox News "drives more interactions on its Facebook page than any
other news outlet in the world," Zuckerberg added. "It's not
even close." 
    Fox News is owned by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
.
    Facebook employees who donate to presidential candidates
lean Democratic. Seventy-nine percent of employee contributions
to 2016 contenders went to Democrats, according to a Reuters
analysis of campaign finance data, and 21 percent to
Republicans.
    Zuckerberg has contributed to candidates in both parties.
Sixty-percent of his donations during the 2014 midterm elections
went to Republicans and 40 percent to Democrats. He has not
supported a presidential candidate this cycle.
    Although a U.S. Senate committee is investigating whether
there is liberal bias in selection of trending topics, there is
little chance the government will try to regulate Facebook's
practices, said Republican Senator John Thune, chairman of the
Senate Commerce Committee.
    "I don't have any reason to believe that would be
necessary," Thune told reporters on Tuesday.
    Thune sent a letter to Facebook last week to demand that it
explain its editorial decision-making and how stories are chosen
for the "trending topics" feature. He said his primary concern
was that Facebook was potentially being deceptive about how its
news feed curation algorithms work. 
    Facebook last week released its guidelines for choosing
trending topics, but the operations of the news feed algorithm
remain closely guarded.
    Legal experts said the government has few tools to dictate
how a private company makes news decisions.
    "As a legal matter, Facebook is not required to be
even-handed," said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at the
University of California, Los Angeles. "Congress can't introduce
something that tries to prohibit Facebook from making these
kinds of choices."

    
 (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dustin Volz; Editing by
Jonathan Weber and Tom Brown)

