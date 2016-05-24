UPDATE 2-Facebook changes policies on 'Trending Topics' after criticism

* Company says internal probe showed no evidence of
political bias
* Feature's procedures modified after Congressman seeks
answers
* Moves a response to allegations of liberal bias in news
stories' selection
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23 Facebook Inc said
on Monday that it had changed some of the procedures for its
"Trending Topics" section after a news report alleging it
suppressed conservative news prompted a U.S. Congressional
demand for more transparency.
The company said an internal probe showed no evidence of
political bias in the selection of news stories for Trending
Topics, a feature that is separate from the main "news feed"
where most Facebook users get their news.
But the world's largest social network said in a blogpost
that it was introducing several changes, including elimination
of a top-ten list of approved websites, more training and
clearer guidelines to help human editors avoid ideological or
political bias, and more robust review procedures.
Earlier this month, a former Facebook contractor had accused
the company's editors of deliberately suppressing conservative
news. The allegations were reported by technology news website
Gizmodo, which did not identify the ex-contractor.
The report led Republican Sen. John Thune to write a letter
demanding that the company explain how it selects news articles
for its Trending Topics list.
Two days after Thune's letter, Facebook published a lengthy
blogpost detailing how Trending Topics works even though it
rarely discloses such practices. Previously, it had never
discussed the inner workings of the feature, which displays
topics and news articles in the top right hand corner of the
desktop homepage for its more than 1.6 billion users.
Facebook said its investigation showed that conservative and
liberal topics were approved as trending topics at nearly
identical rates. It said it was unable to substantiate any
allegations of politically motivated suppression of particular
subjects or sources.
But it did not rule out human error in selecting topics.
"Our investigation could not fully exclude the possibility
of isolated improper actions or unintentional bias in the
implementation of our guidelines or policies," Colin Stretch,
Facebook's General Counsel, wrote in a company blogpost.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg met last week with
more than a dozen conservative politicians and media
personalities to discuss issues of trust in the social network.
In his letter, Thune had called on Facebook to respond to
the criticism and sought answers by May 24 to several questions
about its internal practices.
"Any attempt by a neutral and inclusive social media
platform to censor or manipulate political discussion is an
abuse of trust and inconsistent with the values of an open
internet," Thune said.
