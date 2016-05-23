Facebook says no evidence of political bias found on 'Trending Topics'

May 23 Facebook Inc said on Monday that an investigation into its editorial practices had found no evidence of political bias in the selection or prominence of stories shown on its Trending Topics feature.

The company also said the investigation revealed that conservative and liberal topics were approved as trending topics at "virtually identical rates" and it was unable to substantiate any allegations of politically-motivated suppression of particular subjects or sources. (bit.ly/1Tvv3Nm)

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)