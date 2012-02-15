In Brazil, Google paves Facebook's path to the top

* Facebook tops Google's Orkut in Brazil
* Number of active users in Brazil nearly triples in 2011
* Facebook touts Brazil as 'key source of growth'
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Facebook's
popularity in Brazil has exploded over the past year, and the
company may have its biggest competitor to thank for it.
In its recent initial public offering filing, Facebook said
its number of active users in Brazil had nearly tripled in 2011,
finally placing it ahead of Google Inc's Orkut service
as the No. 1 social network in the country.
"I can't think of an example where Facebook has grown so
quickly," said Andrew Lipsman, vice president of industry
analysis at research firm comScore. "It really just
skyrocketed."
In Brazil, the birthplace of co-founder Eduardo Saverin,
Facebook found a market primed for growth, with rapidly
expanding Internet access, increasing rates of computer
ownership, and rabid demand for social media.
Much of the credit for that may belong to Google, analysts
say. While a growing economy and easier credit gave Brazilians
the ability to purchase computers and broadband connections,
Google's Orkut gave them a reason to do so in the first place.
"Until Orkut came along in 2004, Internet use in Brazil was
stagnant," said analyst José Calazans of market research firm
IBOPEnielsen in São Paulo. "When people here started buying
computers and going to Internet cafes, it was specifically to
access Orkut. Now many of those people are moving to Facebook."
Orkut offered Brazilians their first taste of social media,
with a simple interface and Portuguese language option making it
easier to use than competing sites such as Friendster and
MySpace. In a highly social culture such as Brazil's, where even
business meetings end in hugs, the site became a national
phenomenon.
"Everyone was getting on Orkut," recalls Raquel Recuero, a
professor who specializes in social media at the Catholic
University of Pelotas in Brazil. "You would add people you
didn't even know, and people would compete to see who had the
most friends."
Orkut's rise coincided with an economic boom that lifted
millions out of poverty, with many Brazilians gaining access to
computers and the Internet for the first time. That turned into
a double-edged sword, both expanding Orkut's user base while
alienating more-affluent early adopters.
"After the lower classes started to come on, there was a
culture clash that happened within Orkut, which was amplified by
the media," said Recuero. "For instance, we would see reports on
the news of criminals stalking their victims on Orkut. People
started to rethink how they used the site and started becoming
aware of concepts like online privacy."
Orkut's failure to innovate in line with users' expectations
created an opportunity for Facebook to step in, offering new
applications and games, as well as the ability to connect with
people beyond Brazil.
Over time, Brazilians came to see Facebook as a way for them
to start their online lives over from scratch, helping lead to
its widespread adoption.
IS BRAZIL BIG ENOUGH FOR BOTH?
Orkut still holds a very large share of the social
networking space in Brazil, with more than 34 million users
compared with Facebook's 36 million, according to comScore. Yet,
its days may be numbered.
"If you think back to the U.S., Facebook and MySpace were
very competitive for a while going back to about 2009," said
comScore's Lipsman. "You can co-exist for a while, but what
tends to happen is that people tend to consolidate around one or
the other."
Facebook will try to maintain its momentum in Brazil, which
it called a "key source of growth" in its IPO filing.
According to IBOPEnielsen, more than 85 percent of active
Internet users in Brazil use social networking sites, compared
with 74 percent in the United States and 77 percent in Japan.
Brazilians also spend much more time on those sites, averaging
almost eight and a half hours a month, compared with six and a
half hours in the United States, and slightly more than four
hours in Japan.
That kind of engagement is particularly valuable for
Facebook, where each page view or interaction adds to the
company's bottom line.
While Facebook's growth in Brazil will continue to hinge on
attracting more Orkut users, it could be limited by
infrastructure in the country, where less than 30 percent of
households have Internet access.
Brazil's government will play a key role in addressing that.
President Dilma Rousseff has made it a goal of her
administration to offer Internet access to more than 70 percent
of Brazilian households, through investments in fiber optic
networks, community Internet centers, and 4G telephony in World
Cup host cities.
"Not even half the population is on the Internet yet, so
Facebook has a lot of room to grow," said IBOPEnielsen's
Calazans. "But that will also depend on the Internet growing
just as fast."