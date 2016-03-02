Facebook executive jailed in Brazil to be released Wednesday

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 2 The senior Facebook Inc executive arrested in Brazil should be released on Wednesday after spending nearly 24 hours in jail due to a dispute over a court order demanding data from the company's WhatsApp messaging service in a drug-trafficking investigation.
A press representative for the court in Sergipe state handling the case said Facebook Vice President for Latin America Diego Dzodan would likely be released in Sao Paulo within hours after a judge overturned a lower court decision. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by Louise Heavens)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.