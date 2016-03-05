Facebook VP says Brazil jailers treated him with respect

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 5 A Facebook Inc
executive who spent about 24 hours in a Brazilian jail this week
said authorities treated him with respect and that the incident
will not slow the company's expansion in Brazil.
Diego Dzodan, a Facebook vice president based in São Paulo,
was arrested on Tuesday due to a dispute over law enforcement
demands for data from the company's encrypted WhatsApp messaging
service for use in a secretive drug trafficking investigation.
He was released on Wednesday after an appeals judge
overturned a court order to arrest him.
"I was treated with a lot of respect," Dzodan said at a
Saturday conference on Latin American business trends organized
by students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan
School of Management.
He said Facebook has no access to data that travels over the
its secure WhatsApp messaging service, making compliance with
the request from Brazilian officials impossible.
"The way that information is encrypted from one cell phone
to another, there is no information stored that could be handed
over to authorities," he said.
His remarks came during a Q&A session after a half-hour talk
on Facebook's approach to innovation. He also said his detention
would not affect the Silicon Valley company's plans for the
Brazilian market.
"We are extremely committed to Brazil. Brazil is a huge
market that really likes Facebook," he said. "We are very
focused on the long term."
Brazil's law enforcement officials have said little about
their demand for data from the messaging service acquired by
Facebook in 2014, saying it could compromise an ongoing criminal
investigation.
A Facebook spokesman on Wednesday that the company was
pleased that Dzodan had been released, describing his detention
as "an extreme, disproportionate measure."
The incident came as technology companies face mounting
pressure from governments around the world to help them
eavesdrop on users and censor data. Apple Inc and U.S.
law enforcement officials are in a standoff over unlocking the
iPhone of a shooter in the San Bernardino, California, attacks.
