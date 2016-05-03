Brazil judge rules to unblock Whatsapp

SAO PAULO May 3 A Brazilian judge overturned a suspension of Facebook Inc's Whatsapp messaging application on Tuesday, before a 72-hour block ordered by a different judge on Monday had expired.

Judge Ricardo Mucio Santana of the Sergipe State Tribunal decided to cancel Monday's ruling, the court said in a statement. The blockage affected some 100 million WhatsApp users. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)