Facebook calls detention in Brazil over Whatsapp "extreme"

SAO PAULO, March 1 Facebook Inc called the detention of its vice president for Latin America on Tuesday an "extreme and disproportionate measure" stemming from a case in Brazil involving its messaging service Whatsapp, which operates separately from the Facebook platform.

Earlier in the day police and court officials in Sergipe state announced the detention of Diego Dzodan in Sao Paulo state after the company failed to cooperate with judicial orders in a drug trafficking investigation.

"Facebook has always been and will be available to address any questions Brazilian authorities may have," the company said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

