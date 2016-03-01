Facebook calls detention in Brazil over Whatsapp "extreme"

SAO PAULO, March 1 Facebook Inc called
the detention of its vice president for Latin America on Tuesday
an "extreme and disproportionate measure" stemming from a case
in Brazil involving its messaging service Whatsapp, which
operates separately from the Facebook platform.
Earlier in the day police and court officials in Sergipe
state announced the detention of Diego Dzodan in Sao Paulo state
after the company failed to cooperate with judicial orders in a
drug trafficking investigation.
"Facebook has always been and will be available to address
any questions Brazilian authorities may have," the company said
in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)