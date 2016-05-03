UPDATE 3-Facebook CEO urges Brazilians to decry WhatsApp block

(Adds Zuckerberg statement)
By Natalia Scalzaretto and Caio Saad
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO May 3 Facebook Inc's
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg called on Brazilians to
demand his company's WhatsApp messaging service never be
blocked again after an appeals court on Tuesday overturned the
application's second suspension in five months.
In a post in English on his Facebook page, the U.S.
billionaire and Facebook founder urged Brazilians to gather
outside Congress in the capital Brasilia at 6 p.m. (2100 GMT) on
Wednesday to rally in favor of legislation that would prevent
Internet services from being blocked.
WhatsApp was cut off in Brazil at 2 p.m. (1700 GMT) on
Monday after a judge in the remote northeastern state of Sergipe
ordered Brazil's five main wireless operators to block access to
the app for 72 hours. The reason for the order was not made
public.
The suspension of WhatsApp's text message and Internet voice
telephone service for smartphones was lifted after about 24
hours when an appeals judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of an
injunction by the company's lawyers, the court said in a
statement. Some 100 million users were affected.
"You and your friends can help make sure this never happens
again, and I hope you get involved," Zuckerberg wrote on
Facebook. He also posted a link to a petition, calling efforts
to block communication "very scary in a democracy."
The suspension highlighted growing international tensions
between technology companies' privacy concerns and national
authorities' efforts to use social media to gain information on
possible criminal activities.
The same judge in Sergipe ordered the imprisonment of a
Brazil-based Facebook executive in March in a dispute over
demands to access the company's encrypted messaging service as
part of a drug trafficking investigation.
California-based WhatsApp had said in a statement on Monday
that it was "disappointed" at the judge's decision to suspend
its services. It said it had done the utmost to cooperate with
Brazilian tribunals, but it did not possess the information the
court was requesting.
Matt Steinfeld, a Facebook spokesman, said WhatsApp
executives were meeting this week with law enforcement and
judicial officials in Brazil to improve communication and
clarify that the company cannot see users' encrypted messages
and does not store them after transmission.
BRAZILIANS ANGERED
It was the second time in five months that WhatsApp in
Brazil has been suspended. A São Paulo state judge ordered it
shut down for 48 hours on Dec. 15, after Facebook failed to
comply with an order. Another court lifted that suspension
shortly afterward.
Monday's suspension angered many in Brazil, where the
service is used by individuals, companies and federal and local
governments to send messages and share pictures and videos.
Cost-conscious Brazilians are avid users of free messaging apps,
and WhatsApp is by far the most popular - installed on more than
90 percent of Android devices.
As some Brazilians sought an alternative messaging system,
rival Telegram said on Monday that it suffered technical
problems under the weight of demand. It said it received more
than a million new user requests.
Letícia Mendes, a 20-year-old shop assistant in Rio de
Janeiro, said she was frustrated by the suspension because it
could force people to use pay services.
"It's really bad," she told Reuters. "It's just a way of
getting more money out of us, when we already have to pay for so
many things."
The suspension came as a congressional commission on cyber
crime in Brazil debated changes to the 2014 legislation
governing the use of the Internet.
Lower house deputy Esperidião Amin, the rapporteur of the
commission, said his proposed reform would help avoid shutdowns
of this kind by allowing the blocking of specific individuals or
IP addresses suspected of illicit activity, rather than the
access of all users.
"It's less dramatic than withdrawing the service from the
whole of the Brazilian population," he told Reuters by
telephone.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Cynthia Osterman)