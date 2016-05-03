Zuckerberg calls Brazilians to action over WhatsApp block

SAO PAULO May 3 Facebook Inc's Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday called for Brazilians to
sign a petition or go to Congress to prevent his company's
WhatsApp messaging service from being blocked again.
An appeals court overturned a 72-hour suspension of the
application on Tuesday after many of the application's 100
million users in Brazil voiced outrage.
"You and your friends can help make sure this never happens
again, and I hope you get involved," Zuckerberg wrote on
Facebook, encouraging Brazilians to show up in front of Congress
at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to join an event to introduce laws
preventing Internet services from being blocked. He posted a
link to a petition.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)