公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 03:14 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says revamped newsfeed rollout starts Thursday

March 7 Facebook Inc : * Says new "newsfeed" to begin limited rollout Thursday * CEO says "no doubt" that most used newsfeed tab will remain top news * CEO says goal is to allow people to find content they want
