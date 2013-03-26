BRIEF-Judge recommends Ceglia lawsuit vs Facebook be dismissed

BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
March 26 Facebook Inc : * U.S. magistrate judge recommends dismissal of paul ceglia's civil lawsuit
against Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- court filing * Judge says there is clear and convincing evidence that contract allegedly
entitling ceglia to large Facebook stake is a recent fabrication
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July