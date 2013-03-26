版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Judge recommends Ceglia lawsuit vs Facebook be dismissed

March 26 Facebook Inc : * U.S. magistrate judge recommends dismissal of paul ceglia's civil lawsuit

against Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg -- court filing * Judge says there is clear and convincing evidence that contract allegedly

entitling ceglia to large Facebook stake is a recent fabrication
