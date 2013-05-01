版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 06:00 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook COO says seeing strong growth in Mobile ad business around the world, particularly in Asia

May 1 Facebook Inc : * COO says seeing strong growth in Mobile ad business around the world,

particularly in Asia * CFO says average price per ad increased 3 percent year-on-year in Q1 * CFO says ad impressions increased 39 percent in Q1 * CFO says company continues to expect expenses to rise roughly 50 percent in

2013 * COO says company "continues to explore" video ad possibilities to supplement

existing offering * COO says no plans to launch an ad network
