版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 12日 星期四 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook shares up 4 pct in extended trading, to join S&P 500 index

NEW YORK Dec 11 Facebook Inc : * Shares up 4 percent in extended trading, to join S&P 500 index
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐