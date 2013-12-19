版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 19:33 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook shares down 3.2 pct premarket after offering announcement

NEW YORK Dec 19 Facebook Inc : * Shares down 3.2 percent premarket after follow-on offering announcement
