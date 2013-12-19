BRIEF-Facebook shares down 3.2 pct premarket after offering announcement

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1900 GMT/2 PM ET
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
NEW YORK Dec 19 Facebook Inc : * Shares down 3.2 percent premarket after follow-on offering announcement
China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching 'irreversible' stage
* Uber doubled gross bookings in 2016 to $20 billion - Bloomberg
SAO PAULO, April 14 A judge in Brazil's biggest city ruled this week that a driver using the Uber ride-hailing app is an employee of the San-Francisco-based company, threatening its business model in one of its biggest markets.