BRIEF-Facebook CFO says expects GAAP expenses in 2014 to increase between 35 percent and 40 percent

Jan 29 Facebook Inc : * CFO says expects GAAP expenses in 2014 to increase between 35 percent and 40

percent * CFO says 2014 cap ex to range between $2 billion and $2.5 billion
