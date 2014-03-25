版本:
2014年 3月 26日

BRIEF-Facebook CEO says that as of last week more than 1 billion people activley using facebook's Mobile apps

March 25 Facebook Inc : * CEO says that as of last week more than 1 billion people activley using

facebook's Mobile apps * CEO says recent rate of multi-billion dollar acquisitions "will certainly not

continue" * CFO says valuation of oculus deal based on the gaming business opportunity * CFO says oculus technology could be worth "multiples" of $2 billion price if

extended beyond gaming
