BRIEF-Facebook CEO: monetization in apps such as Instagram is not a priority

AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
April 23 Facebook Inc : * CEO says monetization in apps such as instagram is not a priority * CEO says Mobile app install ads have driven more than 350 million installs to
date * COO says doesn't expect "meaningful contributions" from video ads or
instagram ads this year * CFO says non-GAAP expenses to grow 35 percent to 40 percent in 2014 * CFO says ad revenue growth in 2014 to decline from Q1 rate
SAO PAULO, April 19 A judge in the Dominican Republic has approved terms of a $184 million fine on Odebrecht SA, which sought a plea deal after admitting to bribing officials to win contracts in the Caribbean nation.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S