BRIEF-Facebook CEO: monetization in apps such as Instagram is not a priority

April 23 Facebook Inc : * CEO says monetization in apps such as instagram is not a priority * CEO says Mobile app install ads have driven more than 350 million installs to

date * COO says doesn't expect "meaningful contributions" from video ads or

instagram ads this year * CFO says non-GAAP expenses to grow 35 percent to 40 percent in 2014 * CFO says ad revenue growth in 2014 to decline from Q1 rate