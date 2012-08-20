版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 20日 星期一 21:57 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook shares briefly fall more than 50 pct from issue price

NEW YORK Aug 20 Facebook Inc : * Shares briefly fall more than 50 percent from issue price, hit low of $18.75

