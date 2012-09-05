BRIEF-Facebook shares up 2.9 percent in premarket trade

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma reports qtrly loss per share $1.36
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Facebook Inc : * Shares up 2.9 percent in premarket trade
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Heidrick & Struggles reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results