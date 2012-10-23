版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三

BRIEF-Facebook shares reverse course, trades higher in extended trade

NEW YORK Oct 23 Facebook Inc : * Shares erase losses; up 1.7 percent in extended trade following results

