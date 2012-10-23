版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook shares extend advance, rally 10 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Oct 23 Facebook Inc : * Shares extend advance, rally 10 percent after the bell

