Facebook reports 11 mln GBP UK tax credit as revenues soar

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 9 Facebook said its main UK
subsidiary generated an 11-million-pound tax credit in 2015 even
as revenues soared, thanks to its tax efficient structure,
accounts published on the weekend showed.
Analysts say Facebook generates hundreds of millions of
dollars in revenue from UK clients each year but until this year
all transactions were booked in Ireland, minimising the social
media group's UK tax bill.
Facebook UK Ltd is funded by affiliates such as the main
Irish unit. It received over 210 million pounds ($261.14
million) in 2015 from these affiliates. But that wasn't enough
to cover its costs and the UK subsidiary reported a loss of 52
million pounds.
A spokeswoman said Facebook paid all the taxes it was
required to under UK law.
"We are proud that in 2015 we have continued to grow our
business in the UK and created over 300 new high skilled jobs,"
she added.
UK politicians, spurred by public anger about corporate tax
avoidance, have criticised the tax arrangements of Facebook and
other U.S. tech giants in recent years. The companies exploit
loopholes in U.S. and international tax rules to pay almost no
tax on non-U.S. profits.
Last year, the UK government introduced a new tax to target
structures like Facebook's. In March, Facebook said it would
begin to report some UK revenues in Britain from 2016, although
it's unclear what impact, if any, this change will have on its
tax bill.
Facebook's UK loss was swelled by charges for share
incentive schemes, which have not yet vested.
Facebook won't get the benefit of the tax deduction until
this happens, which means the company may still have to pay tax
for 2015. Excluding the deduction for share schemes, Facebook
would have a tax bill of 4 million pounds for last year.
However, the spokeswoman declined to say if Facebook had
paid any tax in respect of 2015.
Facebook reported worldwide net income of $3.7 billion last
year, on turnover of $17.9 billion, according to its annual
report. European revenue jumped 34 percent last year to $1.4
billion.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Clelia Oziel)