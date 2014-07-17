Facebook tests new 'buy' button for online purchases in U.S.

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 17
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 Facebook Inc is
testing a new "buy" button on its website that will let
consumers purchase products that are advertised on its social
network.
The new service, which Facebook described on Thursday as a
test with a "few small and medium-sized businesses" in the
United States, represents the Internet social networking
company's latest effort to play a bigger role in the e-commerce
business.
Facebook said its new Buy button will be available on the
mobile and desktop PC version of its website and will allow
consumers to purchase goods directly from participating
businesses.
"None of the credit or debit card information people share
with Facebook when completing a transaction will be shared with
other advertisers, and people can select whether or not they'd
like to save payment information for future purchases," the
company said in a blog post on Thursday. (Facebook statement: on.fb.me/1kzT1WC)
Facebook is not currently taking any portion of the revenue
for products sold with the Buy button, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters. Credit card transactions will be
handled by a third-party payment processing company, the person
said.
Facebook in 2012 introduced a way for its users to buy their
friends gifts such as socks and teddy bears. But Facebook
stopped selling physical goods through the service after a year,
letting consumers buy only gift cards instead.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)