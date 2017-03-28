UPDATE 1-Facebook adds camera features, moving closer to Snapchat

(Adds detail on Snap stock decline, background on Snap)
By David Ingram
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 Facebook Inc is
giving the camera a central place on its smartphone app for the
first time, encouraging users to take more pictures and edit
them with digital stickers that show the influence of rival
Snapchat.
Shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc, which held its
initial public offering this month, were down 4.1 percent at
$22.85 after Faceook's announcement.
With an update scheduled to take effect on Tuesday, Facebook
will allow users to get to the app's camera with one swipe of
their finger and then add visual details like a rainbow or a
beard of glitter.
Users will be able to share a picture privately with a
friend, rather than to all of their friends, and add a picture
to a gallery known as a "story," similar to a feature on the
Snapchat app.
Snapchat popularized sharing of digitally decorated
photographs on social media, especially among teenagers, and
exposed a weakness of Facebook as the companies battle for
eyeballs and leisure time.
Snap has recently emphasized its ambitions to build gadgets
and has called itself a camera company rather than a social
media network. Some analysts have warned that Snap is
susceptible to competition from Facebook.
Facebook, which with 1.86 billion users is the industry
leader, denies it took its camera ideas from Snapchat and says
it got them from its own users.
"Our goal here is to give people more to do on Facebook, and
that's really been the main inspiration," Connor Hayes, a
Facebook product manager, said in a briefing with reporters.
In a glimpse of how the features could tie in with other
businesses, one of the first camera effects will be the ability
to morph someone in a photograph into a yellow, cartoon
"Minion." The latest Minion movie, "Despicable Me 3," is due out
in a few months from Comcast Corp's NBC Universal.
Facebook has deals to license content from six film studios,
as well as from two artists, said design director Kristen
Spilman.
Another visual effect allows someone in a picture to "become
a laser cat with super powers," Spilman said.
The effects will vary by location. Spilman said that when
Facebook tested the ability to add the phrase "LOL," the acronym
for "laugh out loud," users in Ireland did not know what it
meant.
(Reporting by David Ingram, additional reporting by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Bill Trott and Lisa Von Ahn)