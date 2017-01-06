Facebook hires former CNN anchor Campbell Brown for news role

Jan 6 Former CNN reporter, anchor and host
Campbell Brown is joining Facebook Inc to lead its news
partnerships team, an appointment aimed at repairing the online
social media company's troubled relationship with the
traditional media.
Brown announced the move in a post on her Facebook page on
Friday.
Facebook has come under scrutiny for its role in
disseminating what became known as 'fake news' during last
year's U.S. presidential election, which had a negative effect
on the businesses of more legitimate media companies.
In her new job, Brown will lead Facebook's news partnerships
unit, which works with media outlets which publish content on
Facebook.
The company faced criticism following the election of U.S.
Republican Donald Trump for not doing enough to stop
misinformation and baseless news reports being circulated by
users.
With a growing number of readers getting information from
social media rather than traditional media companies' own web
pages, Facebook is getting more attention for what it puts in
users' feeds.
In recent months, Facebook has taken steps to combat
misinformation, working with the Associated Press, PolitiFact
and website Snopes to fact-check articles that appear in users'
news feeds.
Campbell, with 15 years of experience at Time Warner Inc's
CNN and Comcast Corp's NBC News unit, will be
tasked with helping news organizations and reporters work more
closely and more effectively with Facebook.
Brown founded nonprofit, education-focused news site The 74
in 2015. She said she will step back from her editorial role
there but remain on the board in a note on the company's site on
Friday.
Facebook executives told the New York Times on Friday that
Brown's role would not be a de facto editor-in-chief, as she
will not be involved in any content decisions - but more of a
liaison to media companies. When asked to elaborate, a Facebook
spokeswoman referred to Campbell's post.
"I will be working directly with our partners to help them
understand how Facebook can expand the reach of their
journalism, and contribute value to their businesses," wrote
Campbell.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Bill Rigby)