Ceglia loses bid to revive Facebook lawsuit, block criminal case

NEW YORK, April 20 A federal appeals court on
Monday rejected the fugitive Paul Ceglia's effort to revive his
civil lawsuit against Facebook Inc and founder Mark
Zuckerberg seeking a big stake in the social media company, and
to halt a separate criminal prosecution for fraud.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said
Facebook and Zuckerberg had established by clear and convincing
evidence that a 2003 contract that Ceglia claimed entitled him
to a 50 percent Facebook stake was forged.
It also said Ceglia failed to make a "clear showing" that
the government's criminal case against him arising from that
contract should be dismissed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)