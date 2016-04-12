UPDATE 3-Facebook's next frontier: chatbots

(Adds details throughout on chatbot efforts)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Facebook Inc said
on Tuesday it has opened up its Messenger app to developers to
create "chatbots," hoping that by simulating one-on-one
conversations between users and companies it will expand its
reach in customer service and enterprise transactions.
Chatbots are automated programs that help users communicate
with businesses and carry out tasks such as online purchases.
While chatbots have existed in some form for years, they have
recently become a hot topic in the tech business as advances in
artificial intelligence and machine learning make them far more
capable and potentially able to assume a key role in the way
customers communicate with businesses.
Facebook launched chatbots on Tuesday with a handful of
partners, including Shopify, an ecommerce site, and cable TV
news network CNN.
The chatbots are part of Facebook's effort to build out its
Messenger instant messaging app as the go-to place for customers
to contact businesses - a strategy that threatens traditional
call centers and may cut personnel costs for some businesses.
"You'll never have to call 1-800-Flowers again," Facebook
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said during the company's annual
developer conference in San Francisco.
Though messaging platforms including Kik, Slack and Telegram
already have chatbots, Facebook is seen having several distinct
advantages.
For one, Facebook commands a vast trove of data on the
estimated 1.6 billion people who use the main service and the
900 million who use Messenger. That allows developers to create
chatbots that can personalize tasks, such as making an airline
booking or a restaurant reservation.
"From the enterprise or developer perspective, access to
those 1.6 billion people is very exciting," said Lauren Kunze,
principal at Pandorabots, which has been building and deploying
chatbots for companies since 2002.
"People like a personalized experience and when the chatbot
can remember personal details and follow up," she said.
CNN's bot, for example, can learn users' news preferences
and recommend articles and summaries accordingly. For a shopping
site, users could input price ranges and other preferences
before receiving suggestions from the bot.
Tech companies will have to approach chatbots more
carefully, however, after an experimental Microsoft Corp
bot, called Tay, unleashed a barrage of racist and
sexist tweets after being manipulated by Twitter users last
month. The company quickly pulled Tay from the Internet.
A PLACE FOR BUSINESS
Facebook has been steadily adding features to Messenger
since it was spun off as a separate app in 2014.
Last year, it partnered with Uber and Lyft so that
users can order a car without having to go through the
ride-sharing apps. It also recently partnered with KLM Royal
Dutch Airlines so that customers can receive flight
updates and booking confirmations through Messenger.
Chatbots could eventually automate such interactions and
eliminate customer service calls.
"You're offloading the pain of navigating those phone
systems," said Chris Fohlin, director of client strategy at
consulting agency Engine Digital.
Last year, Facebook partnered with online shopping sites
Zulily and Everlane to send customer receipts and order updates
through Messenger. It now sees 1 billion messages sent between
users and businesses every month, said Seth Rosenberg,
Messenger's product manager. That prompted the company to begin
experimenting with chatbots.
"Our goal is to make personalization available at scale for
businesses," Seth Rosenberg, Messenger's product manager, said
in an interview. "It's giving them ways to deeply engage with
their consumers as everything becomes more competitive."
By making Messenger the go-to place for business-to-person
interactions, Facebook hopes people will spend even more time
using the app and increasingly rely on it for day-to-day tasks.
Facebook's chatbots could also threaten businesses'
individual apps. Although there are millions of apps, users
spend nearly 90 percent of their time on five apps, according to
research firm Forrester. In the United States, two of those apps
are typically Facebook and Messenger.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; editing by Jonathan Weber, G
Crosse and Meredith Mazzilli)