UPDATE 1-Facebook says it may open sales office in China

(Adds comment from Facebook, background)
May 12 Facebook Inc said it may consider
opening a sales office in China to provide more support to local
advertisers who use the website to reach customers overseas.
While Vaughan Smith, Facebook's vice president of corporate
development, told Reuters it was exploring ways to provide even
more support locally, he did not comment on how soon it plans to
be in China.
Facebook currently has a Hong Kong sales office with a staff
of 30 to 40 people who deal with advertisers locally and in
mainland China, where its services are blocked. The sales office
would, for the first time, put Facebook employees inside
mainland China.
Bloomberg on Monday reported that Facebook could open an
office in China within a year, citing a person familiar with the
matter. (r.reuters.com/vag39v)
The world's largest social networking company is in talks to
lease space in the Fortune Financial Center in Beijing's central
business district, Bloomberg said.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore and Alexei
Oreskovic in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang and Eric
Walsh)